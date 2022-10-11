Lander Lady Tigers look to beat breast cancer on Friday

By: Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – This Friday the amount of sports that fill the night in Fremont County is vast, but none compare in importance to the volleyball match happening at Lander Valley High School (LVHS) from 3-7 p.m.

That match, which features the Lady Tigers versus the Lady Eagles of Lyman, is not only the volleyball team’s Senior Night but it’s also a night dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

“Spike Out Cancer” is the high school’s first attempt at a “pink-out” for the volleyball team, something that Coach Marissa Powell has been trying to get going for years now.

“It’s just nice to have an event around sports where we’re giving back,” Powell said. “We want to give back; we don’t want it to just be about sports.”

The game against Lyman will be a strong match filled with “variety” for both the LVHS JV team and the varsity team, especially after Coach Powell and the team have really learned about what they do best throughout the season so far.

“There’s always stuff to work on,” Coach Powell said. “Servers and passing have gotten so much better this year. That’s what we have worked so hard on.”

The Lady Tigers currently sit at third place in the 3A Southwest standings, just behind Mountain View (2-1) and their opponents on Friday, Lyman, at 3-0.

“We’re just hoping to do some good and have lots of fans,” Coach Powell said about Friday night.

If you would like to see that variety and the growth that has risen in this year’s Lady Tigers volleyball team, you can do so Friday afternoon at LVHS where you can also help donate to breast cancer awareness through the American Cancer Society. There will be “Spike Out Cancer” T-shirts for sale as well as a silent auction to go along with the volleyball match with items donated by 10-12 local businesses.