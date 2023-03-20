Lander kicker signs with Ivy League school

LANDER – One of the best parts about the seasons changing is the sporting world growing in numbers whether it be a young child finally being old enough for little league, or a middle schooler attempting to play a new sport in high school. But that doesn’t leave out the next level, post high school, which grew by one on Monday afternoon when Lander Valley’s Matisse Weaver signed with Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

Weaver finished his high school career as one of the best kickers in Wyoming, or the surrounding states for that matter, and it was noticed by quite a few schools and athletic directors. Ultimately, Weaver chose the Ivy League school for more than the obvious education that Dartmouth offers compared to other schools.

“Got later into the decision making process and this opportunity arose and I kind of just jumped on it because I was super excited,” Weaver said after signing his letter of intent to play for the Big Green. “I got to go there this summer and had a super positive time over in Hanover, so it was a really good fit.”

The Lander Valley senior finished last year the same way he finished the previous three years, with a quarterfinal loss in the postseason, but that did not dampen one of the best seasons of Weaver’s career. He finished with the fifth-most points scored in all of 3A with 73, with 37 of those coming off the tip of his foot.

Matisse Weaver’s college signing to Dartmouth football was celebrated Monday by friends, his brother Pruitt, and his parents Brendon and Stephanie at Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse. (p/c Carl Cote)

On top of the exceptional scoring he also made huge impacts on defense, even doing so well as to earn an All-State selection this past year as a defensive lineman.

“The thing that I think he brings that a lot of kids don’t at that position is he’s a position player as well,” Weaver’s father, Brendon, said about his son. “He’s played a lot of football, he’s an All-State defensive end and I think that was important in their process … seeing someone who’s a hard working kid, knows a lot about football, and isn’t somebody who just stood on the sidelines and went in to kick … plus he’s got a great Wyoming work ethic.”

That work ethic showed throughout the school year in both football and track, but it showed during the summer months as well when Weaver would enroll in camps and organizations that focus on kickers, punters and long snappers.

“He’s always done really well through those competitions and coaching organizations,” his father said. “I think he figured out through that process that he could do something with that and go somewhere to play some football.”

Now, not only has Weaver found that school where he can play football but he can also push himself to the next level in both education and athletics. He can do this while also improving on what was one of the best kicking seasons in Wyoming high school football.

Last season Weaver averaged 58.5 yards per kickoff, second only by one yard to Star Valley’s Hyden Veigel (59.5 yards), and put up the fourth-longest made field goal across all of 3A (39 yards). Also, Weaver excelled in the punting game as he put up the second-longest all year (71 yards) and averaged the most net yards per punt (37.1 yards per punt).

Even better news for both Weaver and Dartmouth is that the Lander Valley Tiger will also be asked to play some position on defense to help out the Big Green’s pass rush, something that Weaver was hoping for when he signed with a school.

“I’m super thankful for Coach [John Scott] and the rest of the coaches. They’re the only reason that I’m here, they’ve pushed me for the last four years,” Weaver said. “Being not just a kicker has definitely broadened my expectations for what football is and I’m super appreciative of that and all my teammates that have put their time in so that I can get the best out of myself over the last four years.”

Now Weaver will get to show off his skills on the other side of the country, trading in “big mountains” for “smaller mountains” as he put it. This humongous move for the Lander senior was not a shock though, especially to his mother and father.

“We’ve known for a long time that he was going to go a long ways away,” Weaver’s father said alongside his smiling wife Stephanie. “He loves to be in a bigger population, he loves the city … Dartmouth is about an hour and a half away from Boston and two and a half away from New York City so we’re excited for him, really excited.”

Until he moves to New Hampshire you can catch Weaver on the track during his final season as a Tiger, running track and field for Coach Ben Gose.

By: Shawn O’Brate