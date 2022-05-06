Lander has mixed week on the pitch

By Travis Gupton

Lander Lady Tigers 3 , Worland 2

The Lady Tiger seniors were honored before the game. Abby and Mia Copeland, Demi Stauffenberg, Whitney Hansen, Emma Goetz and Kyleigh Balderston were the seniors honored. It was a slow start for the Lady Tigers who in the first half just could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. It was senior night for the Lady Tigers and it just seemed to not have them game ready. At the half Lander trailed 2-0. In the second half Lander started to turn up the offense but still could not get anything going in the net until Emma Goetz and Delany Sullivan tied the game late in the second half. With under four minutes left Sullivan got loose in the middle and put the ball home to give the Lady Tigers the 3-2 win. “It was not our best game,” Senior Captain Whitney Hansen said. “ We were scrambling and chasing the ball a lot, At halftime we had a come together, a big come together, and decided we need to play like we want this. We went out and acted like we wanted it more. We had extreme grit and we did it.”

Cody 3 , Lady Tigers 1

In the battle between the number one and two teams in the 3A west it did not disappoint. Lander took an early 1-0 lead in the first half on a nice corner kick set piece that allowed Anabelle Nachazel to get loose in the middle and score for the Lady Tigers. The Fillies responded quickly and within two minutes tied the game at 1-1. The Fillies would not be done scoring in the first half as Natalie Wenke put the Fillies up 2-1. Both goalkeepers in the game had a lot of balls come there way and both did an outstanding job in the first half. Aislan Donahue and Isabelle Radakovich both kept the game close for their teams. Cody with under seven minutes left in the game added a third girl to put the game out of reach for the Lady Tigers and keep the Fillies perfect season intact.







Worland 9 Lander , Tigers 1

The Tigers played hard defense in the first half making every pass and every move that Worland tried to make extremely difficult. At the half Worland Lander was tied at 0-0. The potent offense of the Warriors did not stay scoreless long in the second half and within the first 10 minutes in the second half Worland held a 6-0 lead. Tieson Race scored for the Tigers to cut the lead to 6-1 but then Worland added on three more goals on their way to a dominating win. “We were trying too hard to win the ball,” Coach Dean Schaff said. “ We were being a little too aggressive and going in too hard and it cost us. They (Worland) would have a small touch and then they would be wide open.”

Cody 2, Tigers 1

It was the Tigers senior night and they honored Sam Welsh, Zachary Bingman, Kellon Donahue, Ben Hamilton, Jaden Elliot, Tieson Race and Joe Hellyer before the game. Early on it was the Sophomore Coaltyn Laird who gave the Tigers an 1-0 lead. Both teams in the game looked evenly matched and through out the game and the Lander defense did everything possible to keep the score 1-0 including Calum Wheeler doing a bicycle kick to keep a Broncs shot from going into the net. Cody would get on the board with a long free kick from Remy Broussard. Jackson Gail would score the only other goal in the game off another set free kick for the Broncs that just went over the hand of Aidan Hayford in goal. Hayford did an outstanding job in goal and made some big time saves to hold the game close for the entire second half. With under 7 minutes left in the game Lander though they had tied the game but the officials waved the goal off and that was the last opportunity that Lander would have in the game. “All things considered I thought we played great, ” Schaff said. “ I think he (Hayford) stepped in and had great composure in a lot of situations so the future is bright for him.”