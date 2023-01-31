Lander has lopsided weekend on courts

By: Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – After a tumultuous loss to their in-county rivals on Tuesday night the Lander Valley (LVHS) Tigers and Lady Tigers had a lot on their plate this past weekend, especially when they looked at their schedule and saw two dangerous conference games on back-to-back days.

The first night saw Lander Valley traveling through the beginning of the weekend’s blizzard to Pinedale to take on the conference opponent Wranglers.

It all started with the Lady Tigers (4-8, 0-1) going up against one of the toughest girls’ teams in the 3A, let alone Lander’s 3A Southwest quadrant, the Lady Wranglers (12-2, 1-1). Pinedale came into the game leading the entire 3A class in scoring (61.6 points per game) and shooting (45.4% field goal percentage) and they looked it from the tip-off.

At halftime the lead was not substantial. In fact, the Lady Tigers were only down 10 points, 25-15, but they would get outscored and outrebounded once again in the second half 28-17. One bright spot for the Lady Tigers is that freshman Adelyn Anderson has really come into her own, she scored double her average amount of points (5.6 ppg) against Pinedale as she dropped 12 points to go with her seven rebounds.

After that game it was the boys’ turn to try and take down a top-team in the 3A Southwest quadrant as Pinedale (8-6, 2-0) was coming off a forty-point loss to Jackson the night before and was looking for redemption.

LVHS did their best to keep that redemption from happening, holding Pinedale to 18 points in the first half as the Tigers only were able to put up 17.

Eventually, the Tigers would put down the highest scoring team in the 3A class by a score of 60-52 thanks to a resurging Brenon Stauffenberg who tallied 22 points against the conference opponents.

LANDER VS LYMAN

The Lady Tigers had yet another tough task on their hands, facing off against the Lyman Lady Eagles (11-2, 1-1) who were topping the 3A Southwest quadrant when they stepped on the court.

LVHS actually held the lead at halftime over the Lady Eagles, 23-22, thanks to some outstanding play under the basket by junior Aislynn Donahue who scored eight points in the first half.

Sadly, for LVHS, the Lady Tigers fell flat in the third quarter, only scoring six points compared to Lyman’s 13. In the fourth quarter the Lady Tigers tried to put together a comeback, especially from three-point range as senior Megan Winfield hit two to try and keep it close.

Only Winfield and Anderson scored in the fourth quarter, leading to a 48-41 loss to Lyman to knock the Lady Tigers to 0-3 in conference play and 4-10 overall.

Then, the boys came out to their home crowd for the first time since the first week of the basketball season way back in early December. It started off great for the Tigers, scoring 21 points in the first quarter thanks to a 12 point performance by senior Abe Lopez.

After the first quarter ended 25-21, in favor of Lyman, the Tigers would close the gap little-by-little with two three-pointers by Stauffenberg and a couple floaters by Caleb Bartoni and bring the halftime score within one, 38-37. Sadly, Lopez would find the bench due to some foul trouble which allowed players like Bartoni to step up.

The Tigers would tie the game to end the third quarter, 50-50, and kept the game within reach for most of the fourth until late when Lyman found themselves on the free throw line.

Lander had a few opportunities to win the game but fell short in the end as Lyman would win 65-61. Bartoni would end up the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, definitely showing why he’s become so valuable in the varsity lineup.

With the loss the Tigers now move to 9-5 on the season and 2-1 in conference play, still at the top of the 3A Southwest quadrant by half a game over the Lyman Eagles they just lost to, and two games above Pinedale who they beat the night before.

UP NEXT

Both the girls and boys travel to Powell on Friday night to take on the Lady Panthers (7-6, 3-0) at 4:30 P.M. and the Panthers (8-4, 2-1) at 6 P.M. The following day they travel up to Lovell to take on the Lady Bulldogs (9-5, 1-1) at 12:30 on Saturday, followed by the Tigers versus the Bulldogs (5-7, 0-2) at 2 P.M.

After that, LVHS finally gets their home game stretch of the season with the next four games all taking place at Bob Carey Memorial Stadium before finishing the season at Lyman on February 24th.

For the complete story, including photos, quotes, stats and more, be sure to pick up your own copy of the Ranger or Lander Journal newspapers at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton! Start or continue your subscription today!