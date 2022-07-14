Lander has a new City Clerk; Safe Routes to School Changes announced

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The new Lander City Clerk appointed by Mayor Monte Richardson, Rachelle Fontaine, was sworn in at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting. Current clerk Tami Hitshew assured the council that she was still 30 days from her retirement, and she promised to continue assisting the newly appointed Clerk.

The The Antler Restaurant and Bar at 720 E. Main St., which is located on South US 287 at the Zander’s Travel Center had its new liquor license approved without any dissent.

Almost all the council members spoke well of the 4th of July weekend activities in the city, mentioning the two nights of rodeo, the Independence Day Parade and Rotary’s Buffalo BBQ as successes. It was noted that more than 1,200 people attended the BBQ.

A technical problem with the city’s Water House reportedly created some discontent for the people who use it. Apparently there are issues related to credit cards usage. Advice was given to contact the city when there is a problem. Councilman Dan Hahn reminded citizens about fireworks safety and Councilman Chris Hulme, by Zoom, reminded people that COVID is still around and caution should be taken.

Resolution 1251 would change access to some of the schools in Lander by extending some streets, giving straight-through access to the buildings. Councilors were told 92% of the cost will be picked up by WYDOT. The 3rd and final reading of ordinance 2022-1, to amend Title 4 was accomplished. This will change the city ordinance pertaining to the use of temporary metal shipping containers within city limits.

Under new business, the mayor was authorized to sign lease agreements with lessees for two hangar spaces at Hunt Field Airport, as well as signing change orders for the Maven Project, and Engagement letter for the city audit with Fagnant, Lewis, Brinda PC and a grant agreement for the FFA for a taxiway shift completion of Runway 22.

The next meeting will be held at 6:00 P.M. at City Hall on August 9, 2022.