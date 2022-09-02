Lander Girl Shot in the Eye with a BB is on the Mend

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

Lander- The young lady who was accidentally shot in the eye with a metal BB July 13 at City Park, is still on the mend after the BB was removed from her eye. According to her mom, Nichole Miller, “we have ordered a device for after the surgery that supports her head and keeps the right pressure on her eye as it heals. It allows her to possibly watch TV while in bed with the help of a double mirror. Although bored, she is not in pain and simple Tylenol takes care of any discomfort.”

A recent positive COVID test last week caused a slight complication in the surgery schedule, but success was ultimately achieved after an 11 hour hospital adventure. She returned to Salt Lake City for a follow-up appointment on Thursday.

Still in good spirits, Kainoa is said to be optimistic about her prognosis and looks forward to joining her friends back at school in the coming weeks. Unsure of her exact return date, she is hopeful for a good report from the surgeon.