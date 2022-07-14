Lander Fundraising golf tournament coming up

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – Next Saturday, July 23rd, is the annual Lander Golf Course Fundraising Tournament which will take place at the beautiful golf course and help keep the course as updated and refined as possible for the upcoming season.

The four-person scramble includes a 15% handicap to go along with cheats like two mulligans, two cheat strings, and two pars to make things more interesting.

There will also be fun additional games like skins, deuce pots, closest-to-the-pin challenges, longest drive challenges, hole-in-one pots, and awards for the longest putts. Meaning that even though the event will be helping fund the golf course for the future you, too, can receive some help monetarily.

Lunch will be served after the tournament with a silent auction also available to help golfers and non-golfers go home with some fun, cool stuff that they didn’t arrive with.

“The Lander Golf Course will be very appreciate of the contributions of the tee sponsors and participating teams,” Don Dabich of the Lander Golf Course said, “The funds raised will be used to improve the course and further better user experience and enjoyment.”

“It’s going to be a fun time, that’s for sure,” Lander Golf Course golf pro Greg Stimpson said about the event.

There are still a few slots left available for the tournament, which is sure to be filled with fun and amazing views that only the Lander Golf Course can provide. If you have any questions or are interested in joining the tournament feel free to call (307)-332-4653 for more information.