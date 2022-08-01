Lander-Fort Washakie slope flattening project has begun on Lander’s north edge

A $821,000 slope flattening project has started on US287 north of Lander.

The project includes grading, fencing, signing, drainage, surfacing, seeding/erosion control, fencing and other on about 3.5 miles of US287 beginning at milepost 2.1 between Lander and Fort Washakie.

The project’s prime contractor is High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander.

The contractor’s schedule calls for topsoil stripping and culvert extensions continuing this week on US287 with dirt grading and placing of crushed gravel base beginning.

“Motorists should expect 15-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions and one-way traffic,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2023.