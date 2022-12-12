Lander football coach resigns

By: Shawn O’Brate
After five seasons as the Lander Valley Tigers’ head football coach John Scott has decided to resign from the position effective immediately.
Coach Scott’s Tigers once again made the 3A football playoffs this season, their fifth straight appearance (all under Coach Scott), and once again they lost in the Quarterfinals of the postseason, making Coach Scott and his Tigers 0-5 in playoff games.
The Lander Valley School Board is expected to confirm his departure as head coach during Tuesday’s agenda. No names have been mentioned as of now as to who will take over for Scott on the sidelines next year.
When asked about his resignation Coach Scott replied:
“I appreciate the opportunity and support I received from Coach Stauffenburg the past 5 years as well as to the coaches who made a commitment in preparing these boys for life after football. “
He also stated that he plans to “travel with my wife and devote time with my daughters and grandchildren.”
