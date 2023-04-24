Lander finds their new football coach

LANDER – After months of looking for a replacement to take over for head coach John Scott at the head of the Lander Valley Tigers’ football team the search is finally over. Former Evanston head coach Jim Burton will be taking over for the Tigers’ after being approved this past Tuesday at the School District No. 1 Board meeting.
The news first broke on Wyoming-football.com and put an ease to the Lander Valley fans that have been waiting and watching as other teams have filled their head coaching vacancies in much shorter time.
Burton was the head coach of the Red Devils for four seasons, going 8-27 in those years, with his best year coming in 2021 when they went 5-4. Before those years Burton coached in Utah and was an assistant coach at the middle school level.
The Red Devils have been a run-first offense with nearly 200 yards a game on the ground last season and only 50.2 yards per game through the air. That could mesh well with the team that Lander Valley has built under coach Scott, even though nearly all of the offense from last season will all graduate in the next couple months.
“We are looking to build on the successes from the previous staff,” Coach Burton said to Wyoming-football.com on Saturday.
Those successes include five straight quarter final appearances for the Tigers under coach Scott, falling in all five sadly. Last year’s Tigers were definitely a mixed bag on offense, averaging nearly 170 yards per game through the air and 110.9 yards per game on the ground.
Now, with the Tigers’ starting quarterback, two starting running backs and leading receiver all graduating before the start of next year it will be up to Coach Burton to reload and refresh this Tigers’ team in his eyes. He will also get a chance to take on his old team on September 15 as Lander plays Evanston.
There’s no word on when Coach Burton will be moving to Lander but he will take over a strong football program that has made the playoffs often but have not won a playoff game since 2004. Burton will also teach science at Lander Valley when he’s not working on the sideline of the gridiron.
By: Shawn O’Brate