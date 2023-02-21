Lander FCSD#1 Supt. finalists vetted by board; Closed Session set Today

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

Lander schools will soon have a new top administrator at the helm, as Fremont County School District #1 Board members are poised to select a new superintendent who will take his or her post this summer.

All three of the finalists have faced community and staff panels and been interviewed in closed session by the board. Board members are expected to meet in closed session on February 21 to mull the selection.

Here are the finalists:

Michael Harris

“You lead by example,” Harris told a community panel of his management style. “Communication needs to be a two-way thing.” Opening up channels to share with parents and stakeholders along a variety of platforms, he said, is important, as is being available to listen. “As a superintendent one thing I’d like to do is just establish open office hours,” he added.

Of the current polarized political climate, he said, “We value acceptance,” regardless of a person’s political, religious, or other background. “We want your child to excel here.”

• Current Lander director of student services since 2014

• Hot Springs County School District #1 director of special services (fall 2013-2014)

• Supervisor of monitoring and accountability, Wyoming Department of Education (2010-2013)

• Education consultant, Wyoming Department of Education (2005-2010)

• Senior project manager, Brunton (2002-2005)

• Educational trainer, Texas Assessment of Academic Skills reader, Pearson Digital Inc./NCS Pearson Scoring Center (2000-2002)

• Master of Arts, educational leadership, University of Wyoming

• Master of Arts, history, Pepperdine University

• BA, social science with a secondary teaching credential, Pepperdine

Dallas Myers

“My management style is very transparent and open,” he told a community panel on February 9. He said he focuses on people as a leader. “What we know matters, it matters a lot,” he said. “But who we are as people matters more.”

Good leaders often have to have difficult conversations and be willing to tackle tough issues head on, he shared. “You have to bee willing to say the hard things with love in your heart,” he explained. “And at the end of the day, know the kids are going to benefit from that.”

• Current Riverton director of student services since 2020

• Riverton director of special education (2010-2020)

• Riverton High School assistant principal (2005-2010)

• (Minus dissertation) Doctor of Education, educational leadership and administration, University of Wyoming

• Master of Science, educational leadership and administration, Emporia State University

• Master of Science, K-12 special education

• Bachelor of Science, vocational agriculture, University of Wyoming

• Associate of Science, animal science, Sheridan College.

Deidre Meyer

I’m a collaborative leader, Meyer told a community panel last week, explaining that she works to ensure “people are transforming into their best selves” under her leadership.

“I don’t shy away from tough conversations,” she continued. To increase effective communication, Meyer said she’d work to conduct meetings with the board chair, vice chair, and family liaison after meetings to help develop outreach plans.

“It takes a community,” she said, of supporting students’ academic, social and emotional learning within a politically charged atmosphere, “so politically or not, we have to come together for what’s best for our kids … In order to do that I want to be honest and transparent, build an awesome relationship with our board, so that we are a unified front.”

• Current Lander director of curriculum, instruction, assessment, and literacy grant coordinator since 2020

• PK-8 principal,Fort Washakie (2017-2020)

• Instructional facilitator, Lander schools (2014-2017)

• English language arts instructor, Lander schools (2008-2015)

• Master of Science, educational leadership

• Master’s of Education, instructional design

• Bachelor of Science, English language arts