Lander ends regular season in winning fashion

By Travis Gupton

Lander Lady Tigers 3, Mountain View 1

The Lady Tigers and Lady Buffalos battled back and forth in the first few minutes of the game. Both defensive back lines were not letting the forwards through towards the net.

Lander eventually struck first in the game with a goal by Kyleigh Balderston to give the Lady Tigers the 1-0 lead. Lander did not finish scoring in the first half as Emma Goetz got a look at goal and put one by the goalkeeper Kassidy Hewitt.

Lander took the 2-0 lead and then scored one more in the game again in the first half off the foot of Delaney Sullivan. Mountain View would get on the board near the end of the first half on a goal by Kate Walker as she got past two defenders to get a shot off.

Neither team was able to score in the second half giving the Lady Tigers the 3-1 win.

The Lady Tigers will enter State as the number two seed in the 3A West and they will take on the number three seed in the 3A East, Newcastle, on Thursday at 9 AM on Thursday in Cheyenne.







Lander Tigers 3, Mountain View 0

The Mountain View Buffalos won their first game in three years earlier in the week and came out riding momentum against the Tigers hard in the first 20 minutes.

The Tigers were able to get on the board first in the game on a goal by Zachary Bingman on a redirection tip shot that got the Tigers in the goal. That was the only goal in the first half for Lander as both teams through the first half were equally matched on the field.

Lander had multiple opportunities in the half to extend their lead but multiple shots went just wide of the net or off the post. In the second half Lander played more freely and started to play their style of soccer. Two of the captains for Lander, Sam Welsh and Kellon Donahue, in the second half pushed the game out of reach for Mountain View with a goal a piece.

Lander ended the regular season with the 3-0 win and will enter State as the number four seed. They will take on the number one seed in the 3A East, Torrington.

“[If] we get by Torrington that will give us a pretty good match up in the second round, “Coach Dean Schaff said. “ I’m actually pretty excited for it.”