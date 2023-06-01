Lander elevates Lady Tigers’ basketball coach

LANDER – Lander Valley’s Lady Tigers have had a tough time nailing down a head coach but as of yesterday they have found their future on the sideline as Drew Powell was elevated to head coach just a couple months after Melinda Cox stepped down after one season.

Powell has been an assistant coach on the freshman team as well as the JV and Varsity teams.

The Lady Tigers will be on their third head coach in as many years and have a very solid young core of players that received plenty of playing time last season.

Lander Valley Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg confirmed the hire over e-mail. More information will come soon as the story develops.