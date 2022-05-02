Lander Dominates Lyman over the weekend

By Travis Gupton

Lander Lady Tigers 7, Lyman 0

The Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers were in action on Saturday as they took on Lyman. The Lady Tigers won 7-0 behind four from Emma Goetz. Delaney Sullivan, Annabelle Nachazel and Mason Morton who also scored in the game as well. “ It was good,” Coach Abilo Monteiro said. “ We were missing a couple of starters today on the backline so it wasn’t as clean as we would like it to be. I think the first 70 minutes were pretty decent. We kind of suffered at the end of the game. We will not overlook any team and we will play every game so now our focus shifts to Worland on Tuesday.” The Lady Tigers dominated in the game. The Lady Eagles could not get anything going in the attacking third the entire game thanks to the defensive wall from Lander. Abby and Mia Copeland were out for the game but Addie Weston and Tenley Reisig did a good job to fill the positions. Lyman in the last 10 minutes of the game put offensive pressure on Lander but the Lady Tigers held for their third shutout in a row. The Lady Tigers move to 9-2 overall and 8-1 in the 3A west. Lyman falls to 3-8 and 2-6 in conference.

Lander Tigers 11, Lyman 0

The Tigers won by double digits by a final of 11-0. Sam Welsh led the way with four goals in the game. The Tigers kept the attack up for the entire game. Everything seemed to be in the box of Lyman a majority of the first half. Five different Tigers scored in the first few minutes of the first half. Welsh, who did not play in the first few games had been looking for his offensive rhythm late in the season and he found it in the game against the Eagles. “It just felt good to get a couple of goals,” Welsh said. “ It’s nice to have some players who send the ball to me. They get me moving around for sure. I just had to get my movement going and my shots on target.” In the game, defenseman Joe Hellyer scored on a penalty kick in the second half which was his first on the season. “ He was working so hard coming up from the backline to try and score,” Coach Dean Schaff said. “ Everyone was cheering for him to get one. He has five assists on the season but that was his first goal of the season. The players were rallied behind the fact that he could score that and the players wanted me to have Joe play it. When your teammates want you to be successful like that it means something.” Lander moves to 7-4 overall and 6-3 in conference. Lyman falls to 1-9-2 overall and 0-6-2 in the 3A west.