Lander District 1 Hired Harris to be its new Superintendent, Riverton named its three finalists

There is big news in the superintendent searches for the school districts in Lander and Riverton. Lander has chosen their new leader and Riverton has announced the three finalists for its top spot.

In Lander, school trustees announced that Michael Harris of Lander will move up to the top job.

“You lead by example,” Harris told a community panel of his management style. “Communication needs to be a two-way thing.” Opening up channels to share with parents and stakeholders along a variety of platforms, he said, is important, as is being available to listen. “As a superintendent one thing I’d like to do is just establish open office hours,” he added.

Of the current polarized political climate, he said, “We value acceptance,” regardless of a person’s political, religious, or other background. “We want your child to excel here.”

•Harris has been the Current Lander director of student services since 2014

Prev;iously he was the Hot Springs County School District #1 director of special services in Thermopolis and before that he was the Supervisor of monitoring and accountability at the Wyoming Department of Education