Lander District 1 Hired Harris to be its new Superintendent, Riverton named its three finalists

There is big news in the superintendent searches for the school districts in Lander and Riverton. Lander has chosen their new leader and Riverton has announced the three finalists for its top spot.
“You lead by example,” Harris told a community panel of his management style. “Communication needs to be a two-way thing.” Opening up channels to share with parents and stakeholders along a variety of platforms, he said, is important, as is being available to listen. “As a superintendent one thing I’d like to do is just establish open office hours,” he added.
Of the current polarized political climate, he said, “We value acceptance,” regardless of a person’s political, religious, or other background. “We want your child to excel here.”
•Harris has been the Current Lander director of student services since 2014
Prev;iously he was the Hot Springs County School District #1 director of special services in Thermopolis and before that he was the Supervisor of monitoring and accountability at the Wyoming Department of Education
In Riverton, the school board said their three finalists are James Fraley of Cheyenne, current District 25 Assistant Superintender Jody Ibach (eye-baugh) and Corrina Guardipee-Hall of Browning Montana.
Riverton’s board announced they will be meeting in executive session on March 8th, the 13th and the 16th at the Central Office Board Room to interview, in person, the three candidates. Public forums where district patrons can meet the candidates and ask questions of them will be from 6 to 7 p.m.on the same day that the candidates will be interviewed, On the mornings following each of the interviews, the board will be meeting informally with the respective candidates. Those meetings will be at the Brown Sugar Roastery from 7:30 to 8:30.
The interview schedule is as follows:
James Fraley (Cheyenne, WY), Wednesday, March 8th -FSCD #25 Central Office
Jodi Ibach (Riverton, WY) Monday, March 13th -FSCD #25 Central Office and
Corrina Guardipee-Hall (Browning, MT) Thursday, March 16th -FSCD #25 Central Office