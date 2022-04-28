Lander Councilors Tabled Title 4 amendments for further word smithing

The City of Lander held a special meeting and a work session at their Tuesday evening meeting at which the second reading of an ordinance to amend Title 4 of the Lander City Code was tabled. The ordinance would limit metal canisters which are currently not allowed in the city to back yard locations only. Other accessory structures, including skid shed and storage sheds are already allowed on side and rear yards if they meet current setbacks. A second ordinance, that sets the city’s mill levy at 8 mills, approved on second reading.

Mayor Monte Richardson was authorized to sign architects agreements for the Table Mountain Living Community project. Assistant Mayor Rajean Strube Fossen the contract will be part of the total design and construction costs of the projects and that these costs are traditionally reimbursed by grants received for the project. The city’s application for the project is with the USDA, but it has not yet been approved. The contract is for authorization to move ahead with conceptual and design development in the amount of $375,750. Fossen noted it is a phased design approach based on funding awards.

In a discussion issue, there was talk about the banners on each end of downtown that stretch across all lanes of traffic. The banners are currently permitted by WYDOT with plenty of restrictions including a $100,000 liability insurance requirement. It was noted that in the past, some banners have torn or fallen and disrupted Main Street traffic while a bucket truck is located to repair or take down the banners. Strube-Fossen noted the over street banners will be allowed until digital signs are erected and in operation, expected by the end of July. One of the digital announcement signs is located at the West entrance to the city near the Museum of the American West that was purchased by the Wind River Visitors Council using COVID monies. The other sign will be purchased by the city and placed by the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.

Councilors also received presentations from the Lander Golf Club and the Fremont Air Service Team.