Lander Council To Update Safe Routes to School; Seek Water Grants

The Lander City Council Tuesday night will meet at 6 p.m. In light of a recent traffic crash involving a vehicle and a nine-year-old girl struck riding a bicycle on a crosswalk, the council will be asked to approve a grant application to the Safe Streets for All Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation in the amount of $3.9-million, of which the city would match 20 percent of the cost, or $780-thousand dollars.

The projects would provide safe route corridors around Gannett Peak and Baldwin Creek Elementary Schools, plus a corridor between the Lander Middle School and Pathfinder High School. Additional, improvements to sidewalks, ADA Rams and crossings around those schools and on streets leading to those schools.

Councilors will also be asked to approve an application to the Wyoming Water Development Commission for funding of four new water production wells and infrastructure near the city’s water treatment plant on the Sinks Canyon Road. Total request is $4.1 – million with the city to match the funding up to 33 percent. The city is also seeking an amendment to an earlier funding request for a water transmission pipeline in the amount of $884-thousand dollars and seeking funding to complete a new water tank and pumping station.

Councilors will also be asked to consider LIFT awards in the half-cent economic tax funds to the Lander Brewing Company for $23,752 for beer canning equipment and $37,500 to Fairfield Tree and Lawn for the purchase of a bucket truck.

The meeting will be in the council chambers at Lander City Hall. See the agenda below: