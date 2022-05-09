Lander Council to take Title 4 Amendments off of the Table Tuesday Night

The City of Lander’s Amended Agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes two proclamations, one for Kids to Park Day and the other for Arbor Day Week.

In other action items three resolutions are on the agenda for open container events on a portion of North 8th Street, from the Silver Spur Lanes parking lot and exempting a portion of Lincoln Street .

Councilors will also have the second reading of an ordinance amending Title 4 of the city code and hold the third reading on an ordinance that allows the city to levy eight mills for its budget. Also on the list of action items is read the city’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 22-23, review the budget for the Wind River Visitors Council, a change order for the Senior Citizens Center Solar Panel project and not approving a bid for the next phase of the Lander Water Supply project as bids came in several million dollars over budget.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the city council chamber inside Lander City Hall at Second and Lincoln Streets.