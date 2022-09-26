Lander Council to Rezone One Property, Issue Proclamations

The Lander City Council meets in regular session Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. with a light agenda. Items include three proclamations for: Extra Mile Day on Nov. 1st, Childhood Cancer Awareness Week beginning October 23, and National 4H Week beginning Oct. 2nd.

Action items include the first treading of an ordinance rezoning a portion of the Jones Subdivision, Block 1, lots 4 and 5 from Residential to Commercial; Approval of a bid to Northern Truck Equipment Corporation for a wheel loader mounted snow blower for $174,240; and a Change Order reducing the price of the bank restoration and utility crossings at the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River by $4,890.

There will also be an executive session pertaining to litigation. The meeting will be available via a zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82322450800?pwd=RGhlZHZFbyt6TnhScGtBOEJjbzNrUT09