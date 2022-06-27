Lander Council to meet Tuesday; MOU for Animal Shelter on tap

The Lander City Council Tuesday night has three action items on its agenda, and a work session to follow the regular meeting. Action items include authorizing an open container permit for a street dance on North 8th Street on July 2nd; A Memorandum of Understanding with the Lander Pet Collection to act as the city’s canine shelter; and a legal services agreement with Lander Attorney Rick Sollars to assist the city with an appeal of its property tax bills. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lander City Hall.