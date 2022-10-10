Lander Council to meet in Executive and Regular Sessions Tuesday. Second Reading ordinance and easement up for action

The City of Lander has set a special executive session of the City Council meeting for Tuesday, followed by a regular meeting. Mayor Monte Richardson said the agenda is relatively short so people can attend the second of two meetings held by the Army Corps of Engineers on the Lander Flood Plain Project later that evening at the community and convention center. That session is set for 7 p.m.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation about the flood plain project, and the Corps will present their work up to this point, which is only at some 30 percent,” the mayor said. “There have been no decisions made and there are more public sessions to be held.”

Speaking on the WyoTodayMedia Radio Network’s Lets Talk Fremont program on Monday morning, Richardson said part of the misinformation came from work being done in City Park to repair damage done during the 2017 flood event. The mayor said the city is not getting rid of city park, but he said contractors have just done some mitigation work there along the river and its better than ever now.

As for the regular city council agenda, Richardson said a second reading is being held on ordinance 2022-4 to rezone a portion of the Jone Subdivision on Hillcrest Lane from single-family residential to Commercial. He also said the council will be asked to accept $33,638.53 in grant funding from the Justice Department for the Lander Police Department for communications equipment and that an agreement for an easement and right-of-way Deed Adjournment is planned for land owned by the Hitshew family for infrastructure work will be acted on.

The meeting begins with the executive session at 5:30 and the regular meeting at 6 at Lander City Hall.