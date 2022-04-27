Lander Coach Steps Down

By Travis Gupton

Lander Valley Head Basketball Serol Stauffenberg has stepped down as the head coach of the Lady Tigers. Stauffenberg was the head coach in Lander for four years. In those four years Lander has enjoyed success being in the state tournament every year. Stauffenberg finishes his Lander coaching career with a 67-34 record.

Before being the head coach in Lander he was the head coach of the Central Wyoming College women’s basketball team. He also led the Thermopolis Lady Bobcats to two state championships from 2002 to 2004. He is now an honored member of the Bobcat Hall of Fame. Stauffenberg said that the decision to step down was ultimately based on his family but had nothing to do with having family in the system.

“To clarify, it had nothing to do with having a daughter in the system, ” Stauffenberg said. “I coached for twenty-six years without one of my kids playing for me and four years with, do the math.”

Stauffenberg will remain the Athletic Director at Lander Valley H.S. He had nothing but thanks and praise for the teams and school that allowed him to coach for the four years he was at the helm “ “There is a lot of thanks to everyone. The quick buy-in from the kids and parents really shows how quickly you can be successful.”

The school will start looking for a new head coach for the 2022-23 season soon.