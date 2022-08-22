Lander City Council to deal with Change Orders Tuesday

The Lander City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a rather short agenda including a change order for the Maven Project, a change order for the bank restoration and utility crossing behind the Lander Chamber of Commerce building off of North First Street; a contract for cleaning at the Lander Community and Convention center, and administrative details for outgoing City Clerk Tami Hitshew and the incoming Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Kevin Kulow. One other item is the replat of the Pattens Subdivision Block 31, lots 14-17.

The complete agenda is copied below: