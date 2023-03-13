Lander City Council Set to Amend Utility Fees for Low Income Residents

The Lander City Council Tuesday evening will discuss amending fees and utility rates for the city’s low income residents providing discounts from 40 to 50 percent.

Mayor Monte Richardson told a WyoTodayMedia Radio audience Monday morning that the discounts “are to help senior citizens and others who are having a hard time making ends meet.”

According to the agenda for the meeting, “Upon completion of an application and proper documentation of all gross annual income, as the City of Lander may require, any Person, or family unit comprised of two to four persons residing in the same household and over 18 years of age, whose combined gross annual income is:

A. 133%, or less of the current year Federal Poverty Guidelines as set forth in the Federal Poverty Guideline Chart, as it may be amended, shall receive a 50% discount off the household monthly water and wastewater service fee, OR

B. Less than 138% but above 133% of the current year Federal Poverty Guidelines as set forth in the Federal Poverty Guideline Chart, as it may be amended, shall receive a 45% discount off the household monthly water and wastewater service fee, OR

C. Less than 150% but above 138% of the current year Federal Poverty Guidelines as set forth in the Federal Poverty Guideline Chart, as it may be amended, shall receive a 40% discount off the household monthly water and wastewater service fee.

Other items on the agenda include an appointment to the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, and approval of LIFT Committee recommendations for funding through the half-cent economic tax.

The agenda is copied below: