Lander City Council Recap: New Clerk took the Reins in August

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Lander City Council met on Tuesday for their regular meeting and a work session. The Agenda was crowded with motions to pass for authorizations to accomplish several tasks within the city.

The New City Clerk, Rachelle Fontane, was given the authority to handle all financial transactions on behalf of the City of Lander while retiring City Clerk Tami Hitshew was released from those responsibilities as she has retired. During this meeting, the council also authorized the granting of banking responsibilities to the new Deputy Treasurer, Kevin Kulow.

Mayor Monte Richardson was authorized by the board to sign a change order with Hien Bond Architects for the ongoing Maven project. He was also given authority to sign change orders with Patrick Construction Inc. for the change orders on the river bank restoration as well as the utility crossing on the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie.

According to City Clerk Fontane, the Work session went well and all things were accomplished according to the agenda.