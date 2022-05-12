Lander City Council Okays Proclamations, Open Container Permits

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Lander City Council met Tuesday evening and opening the meeting were two proclamations read by Mayor Monte Richardson.

First, was the Parks to Kids Day. Whereas on May 22, 2022, the 12th annual Kids to Parks day will be held. The day is set aside for families to take kids to the parks in Fremont County to enjoy the outdoors and experience the magnificent gift of nature that is all around us.

The Second proclamation was read and the summary is that May 9th – 15th is the observation of Arbor Day. This is the time for residents to not only plant trees as a means to fight erosion but to care for trees on their property to ensure long life and a healthy existence for years to come.

Also on the agenda were requests by local businesses for temporary exemptions from the open container laws for the purpose of specific functions to be held during the months of May and June 2022. Each request is for specific areas of public access allowing for the consumption and carrying of alcoholic beverages during their respective functions. Specifically, the Silver Spur Lanes Bowling Alley will be hosting a car show and has requested the exemption for the duration of the show that will be held on June 11, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Next, Lander Art District will combine forces with the City of Lander to host a street fair on June 4, 2022. The area of Lincoln Street between second and third is the area that will be exempt from the open container law during the specified time of 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on June 4, 2022.

Budgets were submitted to the City Council from Wind River Visitors Council for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, defining the expenditures for the monies collected through the Lodging Tax which is their responsibility.

A budget worksheet was also submitted to the final determination of the Mill Levy. The final mill levy reading and acceptance will be on June 4,, 2022 at the regular City Council Meeting. The proposed mill levy will be fixed at 8 mills for the coming fiscal year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.