Lander City Council meets Tuesday evening, Workshop to follow on possible LIFT Changes

The Lander City Council’s regular monthly meeting is on tap at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening with a very light agenda to be followed by a work session.

The agenda calls for staff updates and authorization for the mayor to sign Amendment #2 on the Lander Water Storage Tank and Pump Station Project.

The work session agenda immediately follows adjournment of the regular meeting. Topics to be discussed include the Healthy Rivers Update, Potential changes to the LIFT half-cent economic development tax process, a wrap up of the Strategic Plan and council priorities and a discussion regarding changes for a fee schedule.

The meeting is available on zoom. See the agendas below: