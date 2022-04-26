Lander City Council Meeting Tonight; Agenda set

The Lander City Council will meet in special session tonight at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers. Among the agenda items is the second reading of ordinances amending the City’s Title 4 and setting the city’s mill levy for the coming year. The council will also be asked to authorized the the architects agreements for the Table Mountain Living Community, Adopt a FEMA flood relocation and acquisition study, and reappoint James Whiting to the Tiger Joint Powers Board. Councilors will hold an executive session on real property and, when that is finished, adjourn the special meeting. The councilors will then reconvene into a work session with Staff and Council updates, a presentation from the Lander Golf Club, an update from the Fremont Air Service Team, FAST, on commerical air service at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, and discuss ARPA funding. The meeting may be accessed on zoom. See the agenda below.