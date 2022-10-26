Lander City Council: Flood Work Session Provided More Info 

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Lander City Council met in an unorthodox place on Tuesday Night to discuss the much-anticipated topic of flood mitigation and what happens if they do nothing to prepare for the next big flood event.

The Inn at Lander was the place that allowed approximately 60 residents to gather for the presentation by City Engineer Lance Hopkin. The presentation followed a brief regular meeting that included reports by city officials and the city council.

Police Chief Scott Peters reported that the new Razor side-by-side his office acquired is now in service and, after they install the requisite police lights, the vehicle will be placed in service to patrol and assist in areas that are currently not accessible with a regular police vehicle. He said that while training with the vehicle, officers were able to deal with a situation that required police intervention. He cautioned that although it is convenient, the vehicle is quite loud and may disturb some residents.

Reports from City Treasurer Chari Lara show that the profit on the sale of jet fuel at the Lander Airport has paid for the upgrades made to the airport. Reportedly, the increased sales of jet fuel over regular aviation fuel is significant and has allowed for a zero impact on the general budget for the expansion of the taxiway and other improvements. A net profit of more than one hundred and fifty thousand dollars so far this year represents a significant increase over previous years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, after making their appearance in Lander last week for two informative meetings, has left obvious questions in the minds of Lander residents and community members. The task of explaining some of the details was left to Hopkin and, during his PowerPoint presentation, he shared a video from 1963, when Lander was recovering from what was one of the most significant floods ever. He also shared data and maps that showed potential flaws in the sewer system that are being studied to determine any improvements that could be made.

The information was presented to the city council during a work session, where the councilors could ask questions and get answers about the proposed flood mitigation plan that is intended to protect life and property in the event of a flood in Lander. City of Lander residents will be given the opportunity to ask and have questions answered in future meetings. Those dates, times and locations, and locations will be made available at the appropriate time.