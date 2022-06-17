Lander City Council changes Agenda for Citizen Comment

From the City of Lander

Mayor Monte Richardson has announced a change in the method for public comment at City Council meetings. “For the council and I, we are very grateful that so many want to participate in City Government. In order to be more effective in addressing citizen concerns and more efficient with City government, we will restructure the agenda item called “Communication From the Floor”.”

The City will continue to allow citizens to address the council when they request to be heard in advance of the meetings. This will ensure that topics of discussion are relevant to the agenda, and to allow City Council and staff to be better prepared to discuss topics presented by Lander citizens.

If you would like to be added to the agenda, please make a request to the City Clerk, 307-332-2870. If the topic of concern is scheduled to be on the agenda, you will initially be given the floor for 3 minutes to present your comment or concern. You are encouraged to stay in the meeting after your topic is discussed by Council.