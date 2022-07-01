Lander City Council Agrees to Look at Pay Increase for Employees

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

During the monthly meeting of the Lander City Council on Tuesday, the council heard updates from the council members and department heads in attendance. During the updates, the City Treasurer, Charri Laura informed the council of some surplus monies and recommended that they consider using the surplus for pay increases for city employees. During a previous meeting, The Chief of police for Lander stated that his police officers were struggling to afford housing and needed to make a certain amount of money to live in Lander. The board agreed on that night to look at the issue in the future.

The Wings and wheels Airshow and Car Show is being held at Lander’s airport over the weekend and the council voted to approve a discount on fuel for pilots flying in from out of the area, specifically, the military planes that are featured in the show. The agreement is for an .80 per gallon discount on fuel for those pilots. The discount will be an incentive for the plots since they improve the economy while they are here and draw more people to the area for the show, adding dollars to the economy as well.

It was revealed that the city ward boundaries have not been updated since 1963 and needed to be reviewed and changed, but with an election coming up, changes can be hard to explain to the public, so the decision was made to delay any changes until after the election to minimize any perceptions of impropriety by residents.

The mayor was authorized by unanimous vote to sign a memorandum of understanding with Lander Pet Connection for a $5,000 per year agreed-upon price to house “at large” dogs that are picked up in Lander.

City and county residents are reminded to be careful with fireworks over the weekend and remember that debris from fireworks can end up in neighbors yards. Councilwoman Cox also reminded the community that there is a new business in town that is selling synthetic drugs and Kratom. She stated that these substitutes are often as bad as the real drugs they replace and that selling them as a healthy substitute does not make them healthy. “People should be aware of the dangers,” says Cox.