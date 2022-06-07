Lander Art District Street Fair held Saturday Introduced Artists to the Community; Woman Climber Honored with Mural

Shawn O’Brate, WyoTodayMedia

LANDER – This past Saturday the city of Lander caught the creative side of many local community members and artists from around Fremont County as they hosted their second annual Lander Art District Street Fair.

The fair lasted all day with people of all ages and backgrounds selling personal merchandise, handmade artwork and more up and down main street as well as North 1st Street and Lincoln Street.

Lander’s community seemed to love the event as parents took their children around the local businesses offering fun and free experiences, like Blackblood Tattoo and Piercing offering kids and adults free temporary tattoos, as well as artsy experiences like the chalk-filled sidewalk where kids colored until their heart’s content.

There were also plenty of non-artistic events and vendors to visit, like the drum circle on Lincoln Street that became its own little party throughout the evening once some people began getting in tune with each other, or the scavenger hunt which gave away 100 free books created by a local author.

In the end though, this event was about local businesses and local artists who used this day to help expand their growth and introduce themselves to Fremont County community members.

