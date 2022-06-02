Lander Area Climbers Volunteered to Maintain Local Crags in Sinks Canyon

By Carl Cote, WyoTodayMedia

With warm Wyoming weather on the horizon and the influx of climbers to Lander set to increase, Josie McKee and Sinks Canyon superintendent Jamie Simonson gathered with 23 other Lander locals Sunday morning in the Killer Cave parking lot to hold the first trail day of 2022.

McKee, a cutting-edge big wall climber with an impressive resume from her recent years in Yosemite, moved to Lander two years ago and quickly became involved with Wyoclimbers, a non-profit climbing advocacy organization based in Lander. She was drawn to the organization, which hosts the annual International Climber’s Festival, because of its mission to protect climbing areas, educate locals in and outside of the climbing community, and to celebrate the world-class climbing Wyoming has to offer.

“Educating people about climbing is such a huge passion in my life and with the influx of traffic at climbing areas it’s definitely become more of a need,” said McKee, who is now the executive director of the group.

Wyoclimbers also raises money to fund various upkeep projects and rebolting efforts, as well as serving as a voice to protect climbing areas across the state.

Sunday’s trail day was also significant because Wyoclimbers recently received a grant of $2,410 from the Lander-based community project funder, the LOR Foundation, to install dispensers for “wag bags” meant for visitors to use when nature calls and there’s no restroom nearby.

While it’s difficult to measure the exact growth of climbing taking place in outdoor areas, according to the Climbing Business Journal, despite the pandemic, the growth rate of climbing gyms was 5.41% in 2020 and grew to 8.24% in 2021. Theoretically an increase in indoor climbers will lead to increased numbers of outdoor climbers. More new climbers outdoors tends to lead to more instances of not “packing out” human waste at the crag.

This is where the wag bag dispensers come in. “We’d been talking about the waste problem for a couple of years and last spring I made a blog post pretty much pleading for people to use better bathroom practices at the cliff,” said McKee. “It’s obviously unsightly, dogs will dig it up, and it can present adverse environmental implications if it contaminates water.”

“But this (poop) problem isn’t unique to Lander,” said McKee. “Organizations like Friends of the Creek and climbing coalitions in Colorado’s front range have been working to address this issue for years. Fortunately the climbing community tends to be quick to adapt to new changes in procedure.”

McKee estimates that the LOR Foundation grant will be enough to fund five or six other wag bag dispensers throughout the Lander area including Wild Iris, Fossil Hill, and even one out in the more remote North Country climbing area.

Wag bags weren’t the only item on the docket for Sunday. Trails were given a facelift by resupporting loose rocks with new dirt and placing wooden planks with rebar along some of the steeper parts of the base of the cliff to help slow future erosion.

Six of Sunday’s volunteer group worked along the base of The Zozone, a well-used crag with a few longer high-quality routes rated moderately in difficulty on Sink’s Main Wall. A sweaty Scott Robertson smiled as he swung his pickaxe to loosen dirt along the steep base of the limestone wall. “I’ve climbed at a lot of different places and Lander has the best climbing community I’ve experienced,” said Robertson who became a climbing instructor with NOLS as well as a route developer at local climbing areas after moving to Lander over twenty years ago. “The community is so welcoming and accepting here… we’re really lucky.”

Wyoclimbers will host at least one more trail day this year that is scheduled to take place this summer during the International Climbers Festival on Thursday, July 14th. For more information about wyoclimbers please visit wyomingclimbers.org