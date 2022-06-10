Lance Parker Strom, 39, of Lander, Wyoming suddenly passed away at his home on June 2, 2022.

Lance was an outgoing and gentle person who especially loved the outdoors. This included camping, fishing, hunting and BMX riding. He also loved working on the oil rigs.

He is survived by his parents, Catherine (Larry) Truman of St. George, Utah, and John (Inge) Strom of Hudson, Wyoming; Sisters: MaKayla and Jocelyn Strom of Hudson, Wyoming; and his three sons: Ryder, Justus, and Silas Strom of Hudson, Wyoming.

As family has requested, there will be a private service held on June 17, 2022.

