Lady Wolverines looking for new head basketball coach

RIVERTON – After six seasons at the helm of the Lady Wolverines basketball team Head Coach Travis McIntosh has stepped down from the role. This comes after the Lady Wolverines finished the regular season 3-20 and missed the state tournament for the eighth straight season.

Coach McIntosh’s best season came back in 2020 when the Lady Wolverines finished 14-11, falling in the consolation semifinals against Green River to finish their season.

The Lady Wolverines will be on the search for a new girls’ basketball coach during the offseason, but no matter who takes the reins they will have a tall task – Riverton’s girls have not made it to the state tournament since 2015 and have failed to get past third place since 2003 in coach Frank Irvine’s final season.

Riverton head coach Travis McIntosh talked to his girls during a timeout in the second half Tuesday in Riverton (p/c Carl Cote)

At the moment Riverton will be without a girls’ coach after a season that saw wins over only Cheyenne South, Jackson Hole and their rivals the Lander Valley Lady Tigers. They will also be without key players from this past year in Olivia Bradley, McAye Fegler, Macee Brown and Ella Judd, who will all graduate in May.

Luckily, the Lady Wolverines’ leading scorer from last year, Paizley Jackson, will be a senior and seems very ready and prepared to lead the team under a new coach.