Lady Wolverine leaping into college soccer

RIVERTON – With the soccer season starting off slowly thanks to the snow it’s easy to forget just how much effort and time the players have put into the 2023 season. Some of those players, especially the seniors, have put more than just one good offseason into their craft and one Lady Wolverine has been noticed for her skills on the pitch.

Senior Olivia Bradley, fresh off helping Riverton start off 5-0 this year, signed with Northwest College in Powell to help bolster their Lady Trappers’ soccer team. When asked why Bradley chose Northwest she stated it pretty simply:

“I went and toured it and I liked the campus, it wasn’t huge but it’s not super small and the coach was super cool. I really liked him a lot and I think I’ll fit into that system really well,” she said. “I’m excited to get out and try a new experience from high school to college.”

Bradley spent most of last season on the bench due to a leg injury but she was able to put her skills on display during the state tournament where Northwest Coach Rob Hill was able to see what he could get from the Riverton senior. Not only did she impress other coaches during the postseason, but she impressed her current Coach Tanya Santee a lot during the time she spent on the sidelines.

“Being injured for a whole season improved her understanding of the game and really lit a fire for her to improve her play,” Coach Santee said about Bradley. “I really feel like it helped her study the game and she helped me on the sideline with plays too. She put that time to the best use.”

Olivia Bradley smiled with her parents after signing with Northwest College on Thursday (p/c Tanya Santee)

Northwest snuck into the Region IX playoffs last season and sadly lost 2-0 against Otero in the quarterfinals. Now they look to Bradley for some help across all positions on the pitch next year.

“Bradley will be able to play for them in multiple positions; that will give her coach some flexibility,” Coach Santee said.

Not only has Bradley played for Riverton all four years of high school, but she was very heavy on soccer even as a youngling, playing in Rampage as well as on local teams since she was just a child.

Bradley’s first home game of the season has been postponed twice, but looks to finally happen this upcoming Tuesday as Rock Springs comes to town to play a rescheduled game from this past Thursday. Despite no home crowd so far, Riverton has dominated their first month of play in 4A with Bradley leading the pack with her intensity.

“She’s definitely come out this season really intense and purposeful,” Coach Santee said about her senior. “She’s had a big impact in our game this season … I’m excited to see her get her speed and experience and her technical play into the game.”

You can catch Bradley and the rest of the Lady Wolverines’ team on the Riverton pitch this upcoming Tuesday (weather permitting) as well as Friday against Star Valley. You can watch both those games live on WyoToday’s YouTube page, like every other Riverton soccer game all season long.

By: Shawn O’Brate