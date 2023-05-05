Lady Tigers win in shootout

GREEN RIVER – Two weeks ago the Green River soccer teams came into Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and disappointed the home fans with two close games that ended with the Tigers and Lady Tigers losing by a single goal. Fast forward to this past Tuesday and the LVHS soccer teams traveled to the home of Green River’s Wolves and Lady Wolves with nothing but revenge on their minds.

The Lady Tigers came into their third-straight road game with a 2-0 record on the road during the past week, beating Pinedale 8-0 and Lyman 5-0, so their title as “road warriors” was in jeopardy against the Lady Wolves. Those same Lady Wolves that beat them 6-5 two weeks prior did so thanks to the leg of Green River freshman Isabel Vasco who knocked in five goals at Bill Bush Stadium.

It was obvious from the beginning of the girls’ game that their main focus was Vasco and trying to keep her from having a similar game. If the Lady Tigers wanted to win they not only had to do that, but they had to score like they did against them at home. Luckily, with just under four minutes to go in the first half that’s exactly what the Lady Tigers did.

Tenly Reisig tried to get around Pinedale’s Magana (p/c of Stephanie Peterson)

For much of the first half the referees were calling everything they could, meaning that the Lady Tigers’ chances of scoring dramatically decreased thanks to multiple offsides calls and pushing penalties, but after a great pass in the goal box by sophomore Addie Weston it was the freshman Blue Blackburn that dropped the first goal in the back of the net.

Blackburn’s third-ever goal as a Lady Tiger was celebrated quickly before LVHS had to get back on defense, but they held strong until halftime which led to a 1-0 lead over the home team. Sadly, within six minutes of the second half starting it was Green River finding the tying score thanks to an unselfish play by Vasco to the Lady Wolves’ junior Emily Magana.

Then, less than ten minutes later, off one of the many free kicks that the Lady Wolves had from the middle third, Vasco found a perfectly placed ball for a header into the goal past Lander’s Aislynn Donahue. Just like that, Green River was looking like they were going to spoil the Lady Tigers’ road trip and revenge game, 2-1.

But the Lady Tigers were not dead in the water just yet, especially with so much time left on the clock, and seven minutes later they would put another goal on the scoreboard thanks to the leg of senior Anna Nielsen. Nielsen received the pass from freshman Georgia Chance and had plenty of time to lock, load and fire a shot past the goalie to make the game 2-2 with just under 17 minutes to go.

That score of 2-2 would remain till the final horn even though both teams would have a few more looks at the goal before then, meaning that for the second time in two weeks a LVHS soccer team was heading to shootouts in overtime. Most teams find overtime in 3A to be a little scary, but not LVHS senior Delaney Sullivan.

Five shooters, one attempt at the goal per player, with just one block possibly deciding who left the game victorious. This can be rather nerve-wracking for goalkeepers no matter how much experience they may have in the situation, which Lander’s Donahue did not have in her two years in the goal box.

“I was really stressed but I just have to always remember that you’re not expected to save them so when you do it’s really good,” Donahue said about shootout and penalty kicks before going through her mindset.

Donahue would let the first four goals squeak behind her, but her teammates would not let her down as they would also knock in the first four goals with the scorers being Sullivan, Chance, Nielsen, and junior Mason Morton.

Lander’s Tenly Reisig had the tough task of defending Green River’s Isabel Vasco, but she did a fantastic job as Vasco only recorded one goal in the loss to LVHS (p/c of Stephanie Peterson)

The final attempt for Green River would go towards the bottom right of the goal and, with a little nervousness in her legs, Donahue would dive the right way and keep the ball from hitting the back of the net. Cheers erupted from the LVHS bench and the bleachers that held a handful of Lady Tigers parents, but the game was not over yet.

“I told myself, I literally said out loud ‘I have to save this one’ and I did,” Donahue said with happy tears in her eyes after the match.

Up last was senior Annabelle Nachazel who just needed to put one last nail in the coffin. Doing so would not only secure a vengeful win but it would put a damper on the Lady Wolves’ senior night as well.

Nachazel took a few steps back before lightly jogging forward and notching one final goal into the top left of the goal, finishing off the Lady Wolves in overtime with an official score of 3-2.

After the girls celebrated their overtime victory and 3-0 road record over the week, it was up to the boys to try and get their revenge on Green River as well. Sadly, the boys were not able to do so and lost the game 3-0 which put their road record over the week at 2-1.

By: Shawn O’Brate