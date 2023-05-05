Lady Tiger taking talents to Yakima

LANDER – One of the best players that the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) soccer teams have ever seen is rocking and rolling this season, and now she’s going to bring her talents up to Washington to play college soccer.

That Lady Tiger is senior Delaney Sullivan, and she’s currently leading the team with ten goals on the season (as of May 3). This past Monday, Sullivan signed her letter of intent to play soccer at the next level with the Yakima Valley College Yaks in Yakima, Washington.

Junior Delaney Sullivan took a shot on goal from close distance in Lander (p/c Carl Cote)

Not only does Sullivan lead the Lady Tigers in goals but she has a few assists to her name this season as well. She plays unselfish soccer much more often in her senior year due to, not only her experience but, the way she gets double-teamed whenever the ball heads her way.

That’s because of just how dangerous she is with her speed and accuracy, something she hopes to bring to Yakima as the center forward on the Lady Yaks’ team.

Sullivan has known for quite some time that Yakima was one of the best places she could land, stating that she’s been talking with Coach Vega all the way back in the summer between her sophomore and junior season.



Delaney Sullivan celebrated with Whitney hansen in the pouring rain after Sullivan’s game winning goal against Worland last season (p/c Carl Cote)

Sullivan also said that she fell in love with Seattle when she traveled up to Washington before the soccer season, saying that she can see herself there for awhile even if she doesn’t stay at Yakima very long.

Delaney Sullivan and Whitney Hansen exchanged words after Sullivan opened up the scoring in Lander’s matchup against Douglas (p/c Carl Cote)

The LVHS senior plays her final home game of her Lady Tiger career on Pink Night before traveling to Cody for a tough game heading into the 3A State Soccer Tournament in Green River in two weeks. All games mentioned will be available to watch for free on WyoToday’s YouTube page.

For more information on this story, including quotes and pictures, be sure to check out this week’s Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, WY.

By: Shawn O’Brate