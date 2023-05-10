Lady Tiger looks to Laramie for soccer

LANDER – The soccer season is starting to heat up as the 4A teams around Wyoming currently work towards Regional Championships this weekend and 3A teams look toward the State Tournament in Green River next weekend. With that in mind, the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) superstar mid-fielder Annabelle Nachazel made her decision to continue playing after she’s done with the Lady Tigers’ 2023 season this month.

Annabelle Nachazel has done a lot for the Lady Tigers over the past few years, especially on the pitch where she has truly dominated the midfield on offense and defense. So far this season, despite missing a handful of games, Nachazel has knocked in five goals and been one of the best facilitators in all of 3A from the middle of the pitch.

Now, after a full season of contemplating where she wants to play next year, Nachazel has finally penned her decision with Laramie County Community College (LCCC) to play for the Golden Eagles.

Annabelle Nachazel crossed the ball into Cody’s penalty area (p/c Carl Cote).

“I have a lot of good friends that go to LCCC and I know that I’ve wanted to play college [soccer] for a long time,” Nachazel said after the girls’ loss to Cody on Tuesday. “I’ve had a lot of health concerns and been diagnosed with a lot of things so going away from home wasn’t an option for me. And Coach [Jorge] “Lugo” offered me a great scholarship and a great spot on the team and he’s turning it around and it’s going to be great.”

The LVHS Lady Tiger’s health concerns continued this past week during the first-annual Pink Night against Pinedale, leading to her absence in the pivotal game against the Cody Fillies.

“I’ve had knee problems for a long time but I got pushed in the back weird and they think I tore my meniscus and possibly tore my MCL,” Nachazel explained.

Now, not only will Nachazel be looking at a long rehabilitation process for her knee but she will have to make a decision this upcoming week that could have long-standing effects:

Annabelle Nachazel pushed the ball up the sideline for the Lady Tigers Thursday against Pinedale, she would exit the game later with a torn meniscus (p/c Carl Cote).

“I have to decide between [playing] state or my freshman year of college,” Nachazel said solemnly.

Until she makes her decision it still goes without saying that she will be bringing a lot of talent to the Golden Eagles whenever she finally does take the pitch for LCCC.

“Hopefully my strength and speed will help us have an offensive mindset and keep [teams] out of our goal,” Nachazel said.

You can watch every LVHS soccer home game and most away games from the 2023 season on WyoToday’s YouTube page, including next week’s State Tournament in Green River.