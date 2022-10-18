Lady Rustlers lunge into 2022 season

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – The leaves are falling, the trees are changing colors, the grass is frosting overnight. That means that Fall sports are coming to a close and Winter sports are going to be starting very soon, if they haven’t already.

One of those sports, basketball, is not only about to begin but for Central Wyoming College (CWC) the season will be a refresh button for both teams in a way.

The Lady Rustlers, under new head coach Layton Westmoreland, have already begun their preseason with a trip to Windsor, Colo., where they played in scrimmage games during the Power 2 Play Jamboree. Over five courts were filled with basketball players all doing their best in their first games against other teams.

“I think it went well, it met my expectations as far as managing our controllables,” Coach Westmoreland said after the weekend. “We obviously still have a lot that we need to work on, especially being so young.”

CWC faced off against Barton County Community College early on Saturday morning before taking on Northwest Kansas Tech around lunch. Finally, they finished the day with a game against Bismarck State at 2:30 p.m.

Before the Lady Rustlers travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend, the team has to work on certain things in practice, according to Coach Westmoreland.

“Everything that we screwed up in Windsor was within our controllables,” Westmoreland said. “Keeping our head on a swivel, making contact on box outs, not giving up on certain plays … making those tweaks within our controllables [and] fixing our mistakes.”

The good news? Coach Westmoreland is confident that his team is better at one thing in particular than any other team they’ll face this season.

“We just work. I think that’s going to be our biggest strength,” Coach Westmoreland explained. “We’re going to be the hardest working team out there. Now it’s got to capitalize and get us in position to win games.”

Look in future Fremont County Sports edition for more information on the Lady Rustlers’ games including stats, quotes, recaps and more. You can root on your Lady Rustlers’ squad in person at their first home game on Friday, November 11.