Lady Rustler signs to make a “Niu” start in San Antonio

RIVERTON – The Central Wyoming College (CWC) Lady Rustlers’ basketball team has been pumping out some serious talent into the next level of college basketball over the past two weeks, and they added to that list this past Thursday with sophomore forward Kalista Niu.

Niu, originally from Brisbane, Australia, improved by leaps and bounds during her second-and-sophomore year as a Lady Rustler and there were some schools that took notice. One of those schools was Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) down in San Antonio, Texas where Niu will be playing next season.

“I want to bring leadership skills, hopefully,” Niu said about what she hopes to give the Lady Saints. “I hope my experiences help me help the winning culture there.”

Kalista Niu signed her letter of intent to play for the Lady Saints of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

That winning culture she spoke about is no joke also. OLLU added women’s basketball back in 2009 and since then they have been to ten national tournaments and hoisted four conference title banners to go along with 300 wins and less than 100 losses.

“It’s been a really successful program,” Lady Rustlers’ head coach Layton Westmoreland said about OLLU.

Westmoreland, a long-time Texas citizen who used to work in San Antonio, said that Niu’s talent caught the attention of schools but that his ties to the local schools there definitely played a part in OLLU’s decision to bring the Australian native.

“Our job as coaches is to get them out in front of as many programs as we can,” Westmoreland said. “I do happen to know the coach at [OLLU] and I happen to know the program having coached at the high school level about a block away from their campus.”

Niu improved every aspect of her game during this past season, jumping from playing 15 minutes per game to 26.6 this season. With the extra time under her belt her points per game average also jumped, growing from 3.9 per game last year to 8.3 this past season. She also expanded her rebounding skills, going from 2.7 per game in 2021-22 to 6.6 rebounds per game in her sophomore year.

Coach Westmoreland smiled with his second Lady Rustler to move onto the next level after his first year as head coach of CWC’s girls (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“She’s going to bring a lot of versatility, that’s what the coach is really excited for is her ability to play inside and out, to finish at the rim, back to the basket as well as knocking down the outside shot,” Westmoreland said about his starting forward. “Obviously her rebounding was really good for us this year and she’ll be able to continue that at [OLLU].”

“[Niu] was great for us,” Westmoreland continued. “She was just a constant, not having to worry about whether or not she was going to have a high or low emotional game was nice because she was consistent every night. She worked hard every night and I never had to ask much of her in that aspect cause she just did what she could every night.”

After two years in Wyoming, straight out of Australia, the Lady Rustler will now head to a state she’s never been to before with hopes of bringing the Lady Saints of OLLU to a title game before she’s done.

“I hope to bring a new perspective, I’m Australian so I want to share some Australian culture there,” Niu joked after signing her letter of intent. “But I’m going to miss the people here, my new friends I made … definitely the professors and the coaches and all the people I made connections with.”

