Lady Eagles emerge victorious over Wind River Conference

By: Shawn O’Brate

ARAPAHOE – This past weekend marked the end of the regular season for middle school basketball teams after a hectic, cold season for many of the young student-athletes that are preparing their skills for the high school level. The Wind River Conference, filled with many dedicated and talented players from the reservation held their conference championship tournament at the Arapahoe school, home of the Falcons, and St. Stephens made their name known loud and clear.

They did so when they beat the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs’ junior high squad in dominating fashion after beating Dubois in the semifinals. The Lady Eagles of St. Stephens junior high came out and could not miss against either team, especially against their rivals the Lady Chiefs, which led to another championship for head coach Ricky Blackburn who won the same conference in youth basketball the season prior.

“It feels good ‘cause Wyoming Indian is our rival and we always meet them in the championship,” Paisley Blackburn said after dropping 19 points on the Lady Chiefs.

What helped Paisley, as well as her grandfather and the rest of the team, was that both teams were so integrated with each other due to Coach Blackburn helping coach both teams over the past few years. Along with coaching the St. Stephens’ varsity boys team for “20 something years” he has also been working with the youth girls on the reservation for years and acknowledged how good the other team on the court really was.

Paisley Blackburn sized up the Wyoming Indian defense Friday in Arapaho. (p/c Carl Cote)

“They set the standard in the conference every year and that’s who you got to beat if you want to win the championship,” Coach Blackburn said about Wyoming Indian. “They’re always going to be good, they’re a class program … I coached them this summer so they’re all friends and it was hard for the girls to play against them.”

Now that the middle school season is over Coach Blackburn turns his attention to his varsity girls’ team, the same girls that helped his middle school Lady Eagles get ready for this past weekend’s tournament by scrimmaging against the junior high team all week.

Needless to say, the basketball teams on the reservation are still top-tier and Coach Blackburn’s Lady Eagles are one of the prime examples of how growth and experience from a young age can continue the excellence. With that said, this conference championship victory meant more for Coach Blackburn than just keeping up tradition.

“We went through all that turmoil with our school and I want to thank the new staff … they supported our girls all year [and] they had to leave their families, they’re stationed here for 60-90 days and I know they’re homesick,” Coach Blackburn said about St. Stephens. “This win is going to help our school and our community recover from whatever happened with the past administration so I think it’s a big step for us and a big boost.”