Lady Cougars shock Shoshoni at last second

SHOSHONI – The rivalry between Shoshoni and Wind River is a well-known one, especially inside the borders of Fremont County, because no matter what sport they play against each other the games are always entertaining, intense and captivating. This past Friday’s night was no different as the Shoshoni Wranglers and Lady Wranglers hosted the Cougars and Lady Cougars of their in-county rival school that sits 30 minutes away from theirs.

The Lady Blue got off to a strong start, going on a few runs offensively thanks to junior Tania St. Clair and senior Hailey Donelson, both of whom finished with double-digits in the points category.

Both girls’ teams went back-and-forth with small leads, typically one to three points, for the entirety of the game until a scary incident with just over three minutes left in the game. Wind River’s dominant force under the basket, Allison Tidzump, went down after a fast break collision with St. Clair and would not get back up as she broke her arm and needed tending to for nearly half an hour.

At that point the game was nearing overtime as the Lady Blue were up 39-38 on their rivals but, after Tidzump was helped up and out of the Wrangler stadium, there were adjustments that Wind River head coach Cody Kline had to make quickly.

With just over ten seconds to go in the game the Lady Blue threw a pass the length of the court and nearly hit the intended target, Donelson, but it would instead brush off the senior’s fingers and give the ball to Wind River down one point.

The Lady Cougars stormed down to the forecourt and turned to sophomore Jonae Spoonhunter who put in a shot with 3.6 seconds left off an outstanding assist by Natalie Walker.

“Jonae is tenacious down there under the hoop,” Coach Kline said about his sophomore. “We have a lot of faith in her, she just finds a way and she’s got a natural instinct.”

Spoonhunter’s eleventh point of the game would end up being the game-winning shot, defeating their rivals from up the road by a final score of 46-45.

After the game coach Kline described how much of a key piece he lost with Tidzump’s late-season injury that will keep her from the Regional Tournament next weekend.

“You can’t replace a player like Allison,” Coach Kline said. “She’s a great leader and a great person … she was averaging a double-double the last few weeks, you just can’t replace that. You got to get creative and work on the fundamentals … we’ve been preaching that ‘Next Man Up’ mentality at practice.”

After the girls’ game ended in such high-tension, dramatic fashion the boys’ game was a bit of a letdown in a way as the Cougars were up big for much of the game, eventually winning 90-75.

Up next, the Lady Blue (9-11, 1-4) host their conference opponents, Greybull, on Friday afternoon at 5:30 P.M.

And for the Lady Cougars (6-13, 3-2) they host the #1 team in the conference, the Rocky Mountain Lady Grizzlies (13-6, 5-0), at the same time as their rivals (Friday, February 17 at 5:30 P.M.).