Lady Chiefs light up Lakota Nation Invitational

By: Shawn O’Brate

RAPID CITY, SD – Volleyball season has really begun to heat up with tournaments happening

across the state of Wyoming and the states around it truly having an effect on records,

postseason seedings, and more.

One of those out-of-state tournaments happened last weekend with a special twist that pertains to many of Wyoming’s favorite schools.

The Lakota Nation Invitational takes some of the best teams from reservations across the

Midwest in sports like golf, basketball, wrestling, track and field, and-more recently-volleyball.

So, with Wyoming Indian’s volleyball team en route to the tournament it was bound to be a fun

time, but also a huge learning experience and test of their skill all the same.

The Lady Chiefs started off the tournament on Friday against Marty Indian School from South

Dakota. They would put their nose down and run through the Marty Indian team in straight sets

(25-9, 25-14).

But the Lady Chiefs weren’t done there. They would run off three straight wins against three

different teams. First off was the Little Wound team from South Dakota, who they beat in straight

sets (25-18, 27-25) with the final set going into extra serves.

Second off, they had an extra set needed in their victory over Wakpala, SD (25-14, 22-25,

25-16) before taking on Tiospaye Topa, SD and beating them in straight sets (25-11, 25-11) like

they had done earlier in the day to the other teams.

The second day started off much like the first day went for the Lady Chiefs, beating Crazy Horse

in straight sets (25-13, 25-7) which put them at 5-0 to open the tournament before bracket play

began-a true improvement from the beginning of the season for the team as a whole.

Bracket play took the top team in all four pools, including the Lady Chiefs, and pitted them against each other. Wyoming Indian would not have the same success as they did in the previous five matches.