Labor Day to see DUI Task Force out In Force

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations over the Labor Day weekend.

The DUI Task Force reminds county residents and visitors, as well, to be responsible and never drive impaired.

“Fremont County law enforcement will be out on Labor Day weekend to stop impaired driving and we need your help,” said Chief Eric Murphy of the Riverton Police Department. “Never get behind the wheel when you’re impaired and if you see someone is about to drive drunk, take the keys.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Fremont County has had 20 alcohol-related crashes through July, and tragically, 5 people have died as a result of these alcohol-related crashes.

“The Fremont County DUI Task Force is looking for impaired drivers, and the task force will respond immediately to any reports of impaired driving. Never drive drunk or high and always make a plan that includes a safe ride home or a designated driver,” said Murphy.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving: