Labor Day Fire Claims Building and Contents: No Injuries

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

Around 8:00 P.M. on Labor Day, a building on S. 2nd St. West was reported to be on fire. Upon arriving the Riverton Fire Department found a warehouse engulfed in flames. The Fire appeared to start in the South Bay of the storage structure owned by Tim Shaw of Riverton who was on scene Tuesday morning to survey the damage and make the proper notifications. The storage bays are rented by independent businesses and private parties for storage and automotive work.

According to State Fire Investigator Eric Siwik with the State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire will remain under investigation until evidence can be processed and the cause of the fire determined. The metal, 21 foot tall structure appears at this point to be a total loss along with the contents that includes at least 3 vehicles including a 1986 Jeep Wrangler owned by local businessman Larry Houghteling. “We finished the restoration last night and I debated whether to take it home with me.” said Houghteling. ”I guess I should have taken it after all.” He felt that the Jeep was a total loss. He stated that he has no insurance to cover the Jeep since he had not driven it during the complete time of restoration. He said the restoration has cost him approximately $30,000 including a complete drive train swap and custom interior. Along with his vehicle, Larry said he lost several specialized tools used in his business.

The Fire was brought under control by fire crews and they stayed for several hours to monitor and investigate the event. No other adjacent buildings were affected by the blaze and no reports of injuries have been made. The surrounding buildings are all single family dwellings and were untouched by the fire.