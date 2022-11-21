Sep 15, 1959 – Nov 16, 2022

Kurt R. Devish, 63, of Riverton formerly of Fort Bridger, Wyoming passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kurt’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Reach Clubhouse.

Kurt Randall Devish was born September 15, 1959 in Riverton, Wyoming to Marvin G. and Betty R. (Francisco) Devish. Kurt grew up on the family farm in Missouri Valley. He graduated from Shoshoni High School with the class of 1978 and graduated Casper College majoring in Welding and was proud to have made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Kurt spent the majority of his hard-working life in the oil industry. He spent over 25 years working for MI Swaco as Warehouse Manager, at Granger and met many people he considered good friends. Kurt was a dedicated employee who took pride in all he did.

Kurt was a proud and dedicated father to his two children, Kameron and Megan. He focused his hard work and attributes towards his family and would always help anyone in need and put others before himself.

While living in Robertson, Wyoming in the Uinta Mountains, Kurt loved hunting, fishing and snowmobiling, and watching the humming birds feed on his back porch. Precious time was spent with his kids and grandkids teaching them how to shoot, hunt and respect the outdoors.

Kurt had been a member of the 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous in Riverton and the Fort Bridger Mountain Man Rendezvous.

He is survived by his children, Kameron (Chelsie) Devish of Rock Springs, WY, and Meagan (Mike) Gipfert of Cheyenne, WY; sisters, Louella Wilson of AZ and Karen (Dave) Redfern of Riverton, WY; 5 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Betty Devish; brother-in-law, Stan Wilson; nephew, Rick Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

