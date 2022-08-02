May 25, 1983 – Aug 4, 2022

Krystal Miller, 39, of Arapahoe passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3. 2022., from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.



Kyrstal Dove Miller was born on May 25, 1983 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Buddy Jay and Leilani Huana (Brown) Miller. She attended Pojoaque High School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was working on her Auto Degree at Central Wyoming College with the goal to majoring in English. She lived in New Mexico and Wyoming before finally settling in Wyoming to raise her son.



She practiced the Northern Arapaho and Navajo (Dine’) traditional ways.



Her family said she was her own boss and did what she wanted, which included being a mother and writer.



Krystal enjoyed sewing, writing, reading, card reading, crocheting, cooking, terrorizing friends and family, helping others, meeting new people, and being in the spotlight.



She is survived by her son, Brock Jayson Bearing; brother, Blueston Jay Jenkins; sisters, Tova Miller and Kimberly Moss; and nieces, Fira Miller and Ices Shakespeare.



She was preceded in death by Buddy Miller, Leiloai Brown, Lawrence Miller, Nancy Snider, and Phyllis Damon.



