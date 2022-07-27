September 1, 1999 – July 22, 2022

Kim Blackburn, 22, of Arapahoe, WY passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. A wake will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:00 pm at 50 Miller Lane. The Traditional Native American service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 50 Miller Lane with a burial following at Blackburn Cemetery.



Kim Kiana Blackburn was born on September 1, 1999 in Riverton to Macalia Marcine Blackburn. She was given the Native American name of MorningStarWoman.



Kim Kiana Blackburn was the most energetic outgoing person, she always knew how to make anyone smile or laugh. She would always brighten up the room with her joy and goofiness. If you ever crossed paths with her, you knew she loved teasing and terrorizing just to get a smile out of you. She enjoyed takings walks a lot, drawing, and coloring. She would watch Rick and Morty with her siblings, and she’d be eating pickles, Kool-aide, and ice most of the time. She was a big supporter to her twin sisters and loved showing up for their games and being there for them through out their small accomplishments. She had the biggest heart and would make sure that any of her family and friends were okay mentally and physically, she was mindful when it came down to it. She lived in the moment and left cherishable moments for everyone in her life. She was smart and had the most beautiful soul. Kim Kiana Blackburn a granddaughter, daughter, mother, niece, big sister, and friend to all will be truly missed and remembered by many.



She is survived by her daughter, Iclyn Gardner; mother, Macalia Blackburn; grandmothers, Lupe Blackburn, Madeliva Blackburn, Mona Blackburn, Geraldine Blackburn, and Sherry Blackburn; grandfather, Joseph Oldman, Jr.; brothers, Salem Ynostrosa, Laylo Rodriguez, Nikolai Seminole, and Ryder Jenkins; sisters, Consualo Yellowbear, Calista Yellowbear, Camellia Brown, and Nikeah Jenkins; uncle Myka Blackburn; and aunts, Shantell Blackburn, Yolanda Young, Joanne Jenkins, and Sacheen (Shawn) Brown.



She was preceded in death by grandparents, Andrew and Ruby Blackburn; Angelo Jenkins, Sierra Young, Larry Blackburn, P.J. Blackburn, Donovan Blackburn, Bridgette Jenkins, and Marcella Hope.



