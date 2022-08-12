Kifaru Open House this weekend in Riverton

One of Riverton’s newest businesses is being honored with a “Welcome to Wyoming” party and grand opening this Saturday, August 13th at 10 a.m.

Kifaru International moved from the Denver area to the former Linton’s BIG R building at 511 East Sunset Drive. Despite the street still being under construction, arrangements have been made to allow traffic from the East end of Sunset to travel the two blocks to the Kifaru location for the special event, which is being sponsored by Kifaru and the local chapter of Muley Fanatics Foundation. There will be music from the Low Water String Band, refreshments from local ventors, raffles and games.